Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves 1.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $32.06, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 1.12% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.29 billion, up 6.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $18.17 billion, signifying shifts of +14.62% and +7.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. Currently, Kinder Morgan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.25. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.7 for its industry.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 2.64 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry stood at 1.84 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.