Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) ended the recent trading session at $27.52, demonstrating a -0.97% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company witnessed a gain of 4.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.14 billion, indicating a 7.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $16.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.43% and +8.64%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kinder Morgan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.17% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.92. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.73 of its industry.

One should further note that KMI currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

