Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) ended the recent trading session at $21.33, demonstrating a -0.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.12%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company witnessed a loss of 1.52% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinder Morgan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.27, signifying an 8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.82 billion, down 2.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion, which would represent changes of +11.21% and -0.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.86% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kinder Morgan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.92. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.92 for its industry.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 2.98. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.06.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.