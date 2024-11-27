Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Kinder Morgan (KMI) reached $28.07, with a -0.07% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 14.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinder Morgan will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.86%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.97 billion, reflecting a 1.7% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.17 per share and a revenue of $15.15 billion, representing changes of +9.35% and -1.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower within the past month. At present, Kinder Morgan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.15, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that KMI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.48 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.