Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $21.56, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 7.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinder Morgan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting an 8% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.82 billion, down 2.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion, which would represent changes of +11.21% and -0.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. Currently, Kinder Morgan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.07. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.07.

It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

