Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 3.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.69 billion, up 22.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $18.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.09% and +9.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Kinder Morgan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.71.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 4.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



