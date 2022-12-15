Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 1.63% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.84% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.1 billion, up 15.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $19.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.12% and +16.63%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.67. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.67.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks.com

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

