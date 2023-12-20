Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) ended the recent trading session at $17.50, demonstrating a -0.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.27%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.5%.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's stock has climbed by 3.04% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.46% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinder Morgan will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.30, reflecting a 3.23% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.13 billion, indicating a 9.77% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $15.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.17% and -19.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kinder Morgan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.76, so one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 4.85.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

