Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $18.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 2.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.1 billion, up 15.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $19.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.12% and +16.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kinder Morgan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.75.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.25 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

