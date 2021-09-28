Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.04% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 3.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.1% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KMI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.21 billion, up 9.99% from the year-ago period.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $14.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.73% and +25.68%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note KMI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.52, so we one might conclude that KMI is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 4.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

