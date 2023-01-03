Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $18.01, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 2.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.1 billion, up 15.23% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.79% lower. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kinder Morgan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.38, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

