Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.10, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 5.72% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.31 billion, down 16.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $16.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.17% and -14.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.48.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 4.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.