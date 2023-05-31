Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 3.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.05%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.4 billion, down 14.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $17.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.03% and -8.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.8, so we one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 4.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

