Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 5.24% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.35 billion, down 15.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $16.45 billion, which would represent changes of -5.17% and -14.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.02.

It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

