Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $15.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 3.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.39 billion, up 8.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $15.59 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +33.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kinder Morgan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.4, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 3.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

