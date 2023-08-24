Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.35%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 3.84% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.49 billion, down 13.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $17.07 billion, which would represent changes of -6.03% and -11.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.86% lower. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.75, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.