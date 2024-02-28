Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.15, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.55%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company have depreciated by 0.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.32, reflecting a 6.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.26 billion, indicating a 9.62% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $16.8 billion, which would represent changes of +11.21% and +9.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.37% higher. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.09 of its industry.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 4.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

