Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 0.73% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.39 billion, down 14.74% from the prior-year quarter.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $17.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.03% and -9.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kinder Morgan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.47, so we one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.