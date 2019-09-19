Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves 0.1%: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily of 0%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 1.37% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KMI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KMI to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.52 billion, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $14.16 billion, which would represent changes of +7.87% and +0.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. KMI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KMI has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.64 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.14, which means KMI is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 4.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.