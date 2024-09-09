Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) ended the recent trading session at $21.12, demonstrating a -0.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 0.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.46% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting an 8% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.82 billion, down 2.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $15.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.21% and -0.38%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.7. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.7.

It's also important to note that KMI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.94.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

