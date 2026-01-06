Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $26.82, moving -3.87% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 2.24% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.42 billion, up 10.91% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.28 per share and a revenue of $16.85 billion, signifying shifts of +11.3% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.88% higher within the past month. Right now, Kinder Morgan possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.1, so one might conclude that Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

