Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Kinder Morgan (KMI) reached $17.69, with a -0.45% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's stock has climbed by 2.6% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.41% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinder Morgan will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.30, showcasing a 3.23% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.13 billion, reflecting a 9.77% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.10 per share and a revenue of $15.47 billion, indicating changes of -5.17% and -19.43%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. At present, Kinder Morgan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.13 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.98.

It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 4.89.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

