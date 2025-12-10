Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) was down 2.67% at $26.59. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.33%.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's stock has climbed by 1.41% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.84% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.36, signifying a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.45 billion, up 11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $16.82 billion, signifying shifts of +10.43% and +11.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower within the past month. At present, Kinder Morgan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.51 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.08.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 2.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

