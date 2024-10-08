Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the latest trading day at $23.32, indicating a -1.1% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.45%.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's stock has climbed by 11.65% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinder Morgan will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.82 billion, down 2.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion, which would represent changes of +11.21% and -0.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Kinder Morgan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kinder Morgan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.75. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.82.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 3.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry stood at 3.28 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

