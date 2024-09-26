Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Kinder Morgan (KMI) ending at $21.68, denoting a -1.86% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 3.56% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.82 billion, indicating a 2.29% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.21% and -0.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.5. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.4 of its industry.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 3.07 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.07.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

