Markets
KMI

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.83, changing hands as low as $19.63 per share. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Kinder Morgan Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, KMI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.6201 per share, with $21.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMI

Other Topics

Stocks Energy

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular