Kinder Morgan (KMI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the latest trading day at $28.37, indicating a +0.5% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company has risen by 7.71% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.35, signifying a 2.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.14 billion, up 7.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.28 per share and a revenue of $16.4 billion, signifying shifts of +11.3% and +8.64%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.97% increase. Currently, Kinder Morgan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

We can additionally observe that KMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.89.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.