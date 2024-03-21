Kinder Morgan (KMI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the latest trading day at $18.11, indicating a +0.44% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.68%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 3.5% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.26 billion, reflecting a 9.62% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $16.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.28% and +9.54%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kinder Morgan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.33. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.46 for its industry.

It's also important to note that KMI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

