Kinder Morgan (KMI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Kinder Morgan (KMI) standing at $27.85, reflecting a +1.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.41%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company have appreciated by 2.88% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.14 billion, up 7.66% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $16.4 billion, indicating changes of +10.43% and +8.64%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.17% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.7. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.67.

We can additionally observe that KMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.15. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

