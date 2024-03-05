Kinder Morgan (KMI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.72, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 5.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinder Morgan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.32, showcasing a 6.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.26 billion, showing a 9.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $16.8 billion, signifying shifts of +11.21% and +9.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% higher within the past month. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kinder Morgan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.78. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.06 of its industry.

Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 4.93 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.32 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

