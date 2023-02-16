Kinder Morgan (KMI) Restores Fuel Delivery Following a Leak

Kinder Morgan KMI, an energy infrastructure major, has recommenced activities at a gasoline pipeline network in California after a leak was uncovered recently, per media reports. The pipelines are responsible for supplying unleaded and diesel fuel to storage facilities in southern Nevada.

Following the outage, the crucial pipeline transporting gasoline and diesel to California is now back in operation, promising some price relief. Residents were advised by officials not to make rash purchases while service was being restored. The gasoline spill had not resulted in any injuries or fires.

Gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel are transported by Kinder Morgan's CALNEV pipeline, covering 566 miles, from refineries and marine terminals in Los Angeles to Barstow, California, to the vicinity of Las Vegas.The SFPP West pipeline by Kinder Morgan runs approximately 515 miles to transport petroleum products from the Los Angeles area to Colton and Imperial, California, and east to Phoenix.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.