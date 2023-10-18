Kinder Morgan (KMI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kinder Morgan (KMI) reported $3.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 24.5%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 billion, representing a surprise of -8.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kinder Morgan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Terminals - Liquids Leasable Capacity : 78.7 MBBL compared to the 78.8 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.

: 78.7 MBBL compared to the 78.8 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts. Segment EBDA- Terminals : $259 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $255.95 million.

: $259 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $255.95 million. Segment EBDA- CO2 : $163 million compared to the $203.14 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $163 million compared to the $203.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines : $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion.

: $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines: $311 million versus $260.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Kinder Morgan have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

