Kinder Morgan (KMI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $27.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 3.27% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.42% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.27, showcasing an 8% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.85 billion, indicating a 7.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $16.36 billion, which would represent changes of +9.57% and +8.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinder Morgan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.79% downward. Right now, Kinder Morgan possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.97.

We can additionally observe that KMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.62.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

