Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Kinder Morgan (KMI) reported revenue of $4.51 billion, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41 billion, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Realized weighted average oil price : $/66.34 compared to the $/66.65 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $/66.34 compared to the $/66.65 average estimate based on two analysts. Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage : 11.80 MMTon versus 11.92 MMTon estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.80 MMTon versus 11.92 MMTon estimated by two analysts on average. Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity : 78.70 MMBBL compared to the 78.58 MMBBL average estimate based on two analysts.

: 78.70 MMBBL compared to the 78.58 MMBBL average estimate based on two analysts. Realized weighted average NGL price : $/31.1 versus $/28.48 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $/31.1 versus $/28.48 estimated by two analysts on average. Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines : $307 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $302.05 million.

: $307 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $302.05 million. Segment EBDA- CO2 : $146 million compared to the $150.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $146 million compared to the $150.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment EBDA- Terminals : $294 million compared to the $278.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $294 million compared to the $278.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines: $1.8 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Kinder Morgan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan have returned +15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

