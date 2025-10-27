Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Kinder Morgan (KMI) reported $4.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13 billion, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Realized weighted average oil price : $/67.74 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $/67.7.

: $/67.74 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $/67.7. Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage : 12.30 MMTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.46 MMTon.

: 12.30 MMTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.46 MMTon. Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity : 78.70 MMBBL versus 78.58 MMBBL estimated by two analysts on average.

: 78.70 MMBBL versus 78.58 MMBBL estimated by two analysts on average. Realized weighted average NGL price : $/31.09 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $/30.9.

: $/31.09 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $/30.9. Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines : $288 million compared to the $289.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $288 million compared to the $289.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment EBDA- Terminals : $274 million versus $274.2 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $274 million versus $274.2 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Segment EBDA- CO2: $135 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.67 million.

Here is how Kinder Morgan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

