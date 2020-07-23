Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 17 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also declined from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents.

Moreover, total revenues declined to $2,560 million from $3,214 million in the prior-year quarter and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,907 million.

Lower contributions from the Tennessee gas pipeline and a plunge in demand for refined product primarily led to the weak quarterly results.

Segment Analysis

Natural Gas Pipelines: Adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, including amortization of excess cost of equity investments (EBDA), in the June quarter of 2020 were down 5% to $1,016 million from $1,071 million a year ago. Lower contributions from the Tennessee gas pipeline primarily hurt the segment. Contributions also declined because of several gathering and processing assets since the production of natural gas took a hit in the quarter. The negatives were however partially countered by increased activities from projects comprising the Gulf Coast Express and Elba Liquefaction.

Products Pipelines: The segment’s adjusted EBDA in the second quarter was $227 million, reflecting a decline of 26% from $307 million a year ago. The decline in transported volumes of crude and condensate affected the performance. A plunge in demand for refined product was also responsible for the underperformance.

Terminals: Through this segment, Kinder Morgan generated quarterly adjusted EBDA of $229 million, down 21% from the year-ago period due to divestment of interests in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited last December. Lower demand for terminal assets owing to the pandemic also led to the dismal performance.

CO2: The segment’s EBDA declined 15% to $156 million from $184 million a year ago due to a drop in NGL prices and crude volumes.

Operational Highlights

Expenses related to operations and maintenance totaled $606 million, down from $646 million a year ago. However, total operating costs increased to $2,842 million in the second quarter from $2,241 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Quarterly operating loss amounted to $282 million against year-ago quarter’s profits of $973 million.

DCF & Backlog

The company’s second-quarter distributable cash flow declined to $1,001 million from $1,128 million a year ago.

It recorded project backlog of $2.9 billion, as of the June quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2020, Kinder Morgan reported $526 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s long-term debt amounted to $29,976 million at quarter-end. Total debt-to-capitalization ratio at the end of the second quarter was 50.7%.

2020 Guidance

Despite the coronavirus-induced depressed commodity pricing scenario, the company continues to rely on its strong business model to raise annualized dividend payments to $1.25 per share. The midstream energy player, will however, consider the overall economic scenario while remaining committed to returning cash to stockholders and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Kinder Morgan projects 2020 DCF to be lower by a little more than 10% from the initial guidance of $5.1 billion, thanks to dented energy demand and low commodity prices owing to the pandemic. The virus outbreak also compelled the company to anticipate a decline in adjusted EBITDA for 2020 of a little more than 8% from the initial guidance of $7.6 billion.

The company has lowered its 2020 sustaining capital and expenses by a total of $170 million. The midstream firm also cut its guidance for expansion capital spending for 2020 by roughly 30%.

