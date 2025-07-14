Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan (KMI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.88 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kinder Morgan metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Realized weighted average oil price' reaching 66 dollars per barrel. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 69 dollars per barrel in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage' should arrive at 13 millions of ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14 millions of ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity' stands at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Realized weighted average NGL price' should come in at 30 dollars per barrel. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 27 dollars per barrel.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines' at $292.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $301.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment EBDA- Terminals' to come in at $276.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $281.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines' will reach $1.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.23 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment EBDA- CO2' of $178.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $206.00 million.

Shares of Kinder Morgan have demonstrated returns of +0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

