Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 Earnings Beat on Gathering Volumes

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $3,501 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,358 million and declined from $5,151 million in the prior-year quarter.

The better-than-expected quarterly earnings were primarily aided by higher gathering and transport volumes. However, lower contributions from Product Pipelines offset the positives.

Segmental Analysis

Natural Gas Pipelines: In the June quarter, adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, including the amortization of the excess cost of equity investments (EBDA), rose to $1,201 million from $1,133 million a year ago. The reported figure also beat our estimated EBDA of $1,197.5 million for the business unit. Higher gathering and transport volumes primarily aided the segment.

Product Pipelines: The segment’s EBDA in the second quarter was $286 million, reflecting a decline from $299 million a year ago. It also came lower than our estimated figure of $319.5 million. Lower volumes of gasoline and diesel fuels affected the segment.

Terminals: Through the segment, Kinder Morgan generated quarterly EBDA of $261 million, higher than the year-ago period’s number of $253 million and our estimate of $250 million. Increased average charter rates aided the outperformance.

CO2: The segment’s EBDA was recorded at $175 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $211 million and our estimate of $220.8 million. The underperformance was caused by a decline in realized natural gas liquids and CO2 prices.

Operational Highlights

Expenses related to operations and maintenance totaled $685 million, up from $663 million a year ago and our estimate of $646 million. Total operating costs expenses and other were down to $2,471 million from $4,145 million and our estimate of $3,484.2 million. Notably, our estimate for total operating costs expenses and other was significantly higher since our projection for the cost of sales for second-quarter 2023 was considerably elevated on account of our higher expectations for revenues.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

Kinder Morgan’s second-quarter DCF was $1,076 million compared with $1,176 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, Kinder Morgan reported $497 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its long-term debt amounted to $28,536 million at the quarter-end.

Guidance

Kinder Morgan projects its net income for this year at $2.5 billion. For this year, KMI expects DCF to be at $4.8 billion. For 2023, the midstream energy player projects its dividend at $1.13 per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 2%.

