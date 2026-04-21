Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kinder Morgan (KMI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.65 billion, increasing 9.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kinder Morgan metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Realized weighted average oil price' of 65 dollars per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 68 dollars per barrel.

Analysts predict that the 'Realized weighted average NGL price' will reach 25 dollars per barrel. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35 dollars per barrel in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total oil production - net' will reach 25.94 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.30 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage' should arrive at 12 millions of ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13 millions of ton.

Analysts forecast 'Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity' to reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment EBDA- CO2' reaching $153.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $181.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment EBDA- Terminals' stands at $281.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $275.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines' should come in at $287.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $273.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines' to come in at $1.64 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kinder Morgan have demonstrated returns of -5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KMI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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