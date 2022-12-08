Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023.

For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate.

Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion for 2023, up from the $7.5 billion projected for 2022. It expects total segment EBDA of $8.2 billion, up 5% from the 2022 forecast.

To strengthen the balance sheet, KMI plans to end 2023 with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4 times. With this plan, the company is expecting the ratio for 2023 to be lower than its long-term target of roughly 4.5 times.

Kinder Morgan plans to invest $2.1 billion in expansion projects, joint ventures, or discretionary capital expenditures, of which 80% will be allocated to low-carbon projects. KMI aims to generate higher returns for shareholders through an anticipated $1.13 per share dividend (annualized) and share repurchases.

Higher commodity prices have encouraged oil and gas producers to boost production, favoring pipeline operators such as Kinder Morgan. The key area where the company has commodity price sensitivity is in the CO 2 segment. KMI hedged most of its next 12 months of crude production to minimize the sensitivity.

Oil and gas demand has increased significantly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as sanctions imposed against Moscow left Europe scrambling to find alternative supplies, resulting in record U.S. liquefied natural gas export volumes. Kinder Morgan expects higher adjusted core earnings for 2023 as it banks on the higher demand for transporting crude oil, gas liquids and carbon dioxide.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has lost 6.5% compared with the industry’s 9.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Kinder Morgan currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.