Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.88, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 5.93% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.1 billion, up 15.23% from the year-ago period.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $19.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.12% and +16.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.23 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.23.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

