Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Kinder Morgan (KMI) standing at $18.15, reflecting a +1.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company witnessed a gain of 4.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 5.4% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.32, signifying a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.26 billion, indicating a 9.62% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $16.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.35% and +9.54%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower within the past month. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.86.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.09. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 5.09 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 185, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.