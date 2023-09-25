Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 4.27% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.35 billion, down 15.98% from the year-ago period.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $16.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.17% and -14.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.14, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 5.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.