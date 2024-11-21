Kinder Morgan (KMI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $28.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company witnessed a gain of 13.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.33, signifying a 17.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.97 billion, reflecting a 1.7% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $15.15 billion, indicating changes of +9.35% and -1.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower within the past month. At present, Kinder Morgan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.31, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry stood at 3.22 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

