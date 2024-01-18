Kinder Morgan (KMI) Lags on Q4 Earnings, Ups '24 EPS Guidance

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 31 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $4,038 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,961 million. However, the top line declined from $4,579 million in the prior-year quarter.

Weak quarterly earnings were primarily driven by a decline in realized weighted natural gas liquid price. Quarterly earnings were also impacted by the milder winter conditions observed in 2023.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Segmental Analysis

Natural Gas Pipelines: In the December-end quarter, adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, including the amortization of the excess cost of equity investments (EBDA), declined to $1,330 million from $1,353 million a year ago. The segment was mainly affected by the milder winter conditions experienced in 2023.

Product Pipelines: The segment’s EBDA in the fourth quarter was $278 million, reflecting an increase from $252 million a year ago. Higher volumes of jet fuel primarily aided the segment.

Terminals: Through the segment, Kinder Morgan generated quarterly EBDA of $266 million, higher than the year-ago period’s $244 million. Higher average charter rates aided the outperformance.

CO2: The segment’s EBDA was $170 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $194 million. The underperformance was caused by a decline in realized weighted natural gas liquids prices.

Operational Highlights

Expenses related to operations and maintenance totaled $745 million, up from $695 million a year ago. Yet, total operating costs, expenses and others were down to $2,937 million from $3,475 million.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

Kinder Morgan’s fourth-quarter DCF was $1,171 million compared with $1,217 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, KMI reported $83 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its long-term debt amounted to $27,880 million at the quarter end.

Guidance

In its initial budget for 2024, KMI projected an EPS of $1.21 and DCF per share of $2.21, excluding the NextEra Energy Partners’ STX Midstream assets acquisition completed on Dec 28, 2023.

With the inclusion of the acquisition, the revised 2024 budget reveals an increased EPS of $1.22, marking a 15% rise from 2023, and DCF per share of $2.26. Adjusted EBITDA is set at $8.16 billion, an 8% increase from 2023, with a net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.9 times.

Despite these changes, KMI maintains its plan to declare dividends of $1.15 per share for 2024.

