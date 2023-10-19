Kinder Morgan (KMI) Lags on Q3 Earnings, Revises Net Income View

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line is in line with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 25 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $3,907 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,253 million and also declined from $5,177 million in the prior-year quarter.

Lower-than-expected quarterly earnings were primarily driven by a decline in realized natural gas liquid price. The negatives were partially offset by higher gathering and transport volumes.

Segmental Analysis

Natural Gas Pipelines: In the September-end quarter, adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, including the amortization of the excess cost of equity investments (EBDA), rose to $1,199 million from $1,159 million a year ago. The reported figure is slightly below our estimated EBDA of $1,221.4 million for the business unit. Higher gathering and transport volumes primarily aided the segment.

Product Pipelines: The segment’s EBDA in the third quarter was $313 million, reflecting an increase from $257 million a year ago. The reported figure also beat our estimated figure of $249.8 million. Higher volumes of gasoline and jet fuel aided the segment.

Terminals: Through the segment, Kinder Morgan generated quarterly EBDA of $259 million, higher than the year-ago period’s number of $240 million and our estimate of $232.9 million. Increased average charter rates aided the outperformance.

CO2: The segment’s EBDA was $175 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $195 million and our estimate of $181.2 million. The underperformance was caused by a decline in realized natural gas liquids prices.

Operational Highlights

Expenses related to operations and maintenance totaled $738 million, up from $712 million a year ago and our estimate of $719 million. Total operating costs, expenses and other were down to $2,969 million from $4,246 million and our estimate of $3,470 million. Our estimate for total operating costs, expenses and other was higher since our projection for the cost of sales for third-quarter 2023 was considerably elevated on account of our higher expectations for revenues.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

Kinder Morgan’s third-quarter DCF was $1,094 million compared with $1,122 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept 30, 2023, KMI reported $80 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its long-term debt amounted to $27,863 million at the quarter end.

Guidance

For 2023, Kinder Morgan reiterated its net income guidance of $2.5 billion. For this year, KMI expects DCF to be $4.8 billion. For 2023, the midstream energy player projects its dividend at $1.13 per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 2%.

