Kinder Morgan (KMI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Kinder Morgan (KMI) reached $18.42, with a +0.05% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 4.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.92% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinder Morgan will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.32, signifying a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.26 billion, indicating a 9.62% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.17 per share and a revenue of $16.8 billion, indicating changes of +9.35% and +9.54%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.34% upward. Currently, Kinder Morgan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinder Morgan has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.69 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.94.

We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 5.22.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.