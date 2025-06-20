Kinder Morgan (KMI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $28.01, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 0.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.27, signifying a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.88 billion, showing a 8.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.26 per share and a revenue of $16.52 billion, indicating changes of +9.57% and +9.37%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.85. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.8 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that KMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

