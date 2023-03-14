Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.94, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 8.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.

Kinder Morgan will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 9.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.24 billion, up 22.14% from the year-ago period.

KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $20.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.17% and +8.66%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% lower. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kinder Morgan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.68, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 5.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

