Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $18.46, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 13.74% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.35% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.05% in that time.

KMI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2021. In that report, analysts expect KMI to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.21 billion, up 9.99% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $14.7 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +25.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher. KMI is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KMI has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.97 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.7.

It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 4.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

